(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, June 2 Shares in Dubai Islamic mortgage
provider Amlak Finance fell sharply as they resumed
trading on Tuesday after being suspended for nearly six years.
The stock tumbled as much as 23.5 percent shortly after
opening but then pared losses to 14.7 percent. It topped trading
volumes on the emirate's bourse, whose main index
slipped 0.2 percent.
Trading in Amlak, part-owned by Dubai's biggest developer
Emaar Properties, was halted as credit markets dried
up and the emirate's real estate prices began a near-50 percent
tumble from their peak.
The shares last traded at 1.02 dirhams on Nov. 20, 2008,
having fallen 79 percent in the preceding six months. The
suspension left many investors stranded and they may now want to
free up their money.
The outlook for Amlak and the general business environment
has improved greatly since 2008, but the company blamed
amortisation charges for a 77 percent drop in first-quarter
profit this year. A sum of 911 million dirhams ($248 million)
related to its restructuring will be amortised over 12 years,
keeping pressure on profits.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)