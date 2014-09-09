DUBAI, Sept 9 Qatar's Gulf International Services (GIS) may support the Doha bourse on Tuesday after its unit signed contracts worth 5.2 billion riyals ($1.4 billion) to supply drilling rig services to state energy giant Qatar Petroleum.

Gulf Drilling International, a subsidiary of GIS, will provide two new offshore rigs and two new land rigs, and extend four other contracts, Qatar Petroleum said in a statement after trading closed on Monday.

The stock has already doubled in price this year, making it one of the best performers in Qatar, and GIS has said it expects its net profit to jump at least 33 percent to above 900 million riyals this year.

Qatar Petroleum said the rig contracts were previously announced, but local retail investors may nevertheless react positively to Monday's news. GIS shares, last at 122.50 riyals, faces chart resistance at August's record peak of 124.90 riyals.

Qatar's main index is trading at all-time highs and is the third-best performer in the region, having gained 35 percent year-to-date. Dubai's bourse is up 51 percent and Egypt has risen 43 percent.

One risk factor for Qatar is FIFA's investigation into its earlier decision to award the 2022 soccer World Cup to Qatar following allegations of graft, which Doha denies. Fund managers think Qatar remains very unlikely to lose the hosting rights, but the issue could cause concern in the market.

FIFA ethics committee investigator Michael Garcia has completed his probe into the bidding process and handed in a 350-page report which the ethics committee's adjudicatory chamber, headed by German judge Hans-Joachim Eckert, will now use to decide whether any wrongdoing was committed, soccer's governing body said last Friday. FIFA said it could not comment on when Eckert might reach his decision.

Separately, FIFA said on Monday it was considering staging the Cup in January-February or November-December as alternatives to June-July 2022, because of widespread concern over the health of the players and supporters if the games are played in the searing summer heat.

Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's Drake and Scull may gain after announcing a 110 million dirham ($30 million) deal to build a district cooling plant in Qatar.

Another Dubai firm, property developer Deyaar, said on Tuesday it had sold out residential units in the first tower of its new Montrose project and would start sales for the second one later this month.

The global backdrop is neutral as Asian stock markets were steady on Tuesday, with the exception of Japan which rose on the back of the strengthening dollar, a boon for local exporters.

(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)