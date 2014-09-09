(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, Sept 9 Qatar's Gulf International Services (GIS) rose sharply in early trade on Tuesday after its unit signed contracts worth 5.2 billion riyals ($1.4 billion) to supply drilling rig services to state energy giant Qatar Petroleum.

The stock jumped 5.2 percent to an all-time high of 128.90 riyals and was the main support for Qatar's benchmark, which added 0.5 percent.

Gulf Drilling International, a subsidiary of GIS, will provide two new offshore rigs and two new land rigs, and extend four other contracts, Qatar Petroleum said in a statement after trading closed on Monday.

The stock has already doubled in price this year, making it one of the best performers in Qatar, and GIS has said it expects its net profit to jump at least 33 percent to above 900 million riyals this year. Qatar Petroleum said the rig contracts had been previously announced, but local retail investors were still energised by the announcement.

Other markets in the region moved little. Dubai's bourse slipped 0.1 percent as Emaar Properties edged down 0.4 percent. But Drake and Scull rose 1.5 percent after announcing a 110 million dirham ($30 million) deal to build a district cooling plant in Qatar.

Abu Dhabi's index was almost flat and Egypt edged down 0.2 percent as property and financial sector stocks pulled back. Developer Talaat Moustafa fell 1.4 percent and Commercial International Bank was down 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)