DUBAI, Sept 11 Dubai's bourse may remain under
selling pressure on Thursday as investors prepare for the $1.4
billion initial public offer of Emaar Malls Group, a subsidiary
of Emaar Properties, the largest listed developer in
the emirate.
The Dubai index fell 3.4 percent in the last
session as local retail investors cashed out in order to take
part in the IPO.
Emaar plans to sell a 15 percent stake in its unit and
allocate about 30 percent of the offer to retail investors who
dominate trading in Dubai's market. Subscriptions for the shares
will open on Sept. 14.
Emaar itself fell 2.7 percent on Wednesday and on Thursday,
its shares may slide further as they no longer entitle their
holders to priority allotment in the malls unit's IPO.
Abu Dhabi's bourse, whose investor base overlaps with
that of Dubai, may follow its lead. The benchmark fell 1.0
percent in the last session.
Elsewhere in the region, most markets appear to be
consolidating after posting some gains earlier this month.
Benchmarks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt all slipped on
Wednesday.
On global markets, Asian shares outside of Japan edged down
on Thursday, continuing a downtrend set off by indications that
the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates earlier than
expected.
