DUBAI Oct 26 Most stock markets in the Middle East look likely to follow a generally positive global lead on Sunday, but Saudi Arabia and flagship company Saudi Basic Industries could come under pressure after SABIC's earnings missed analysts' estimates.

Bourses in the region have largely followed trends in global markets for the last two weeks, after concern about global economic growth hit stocks across the world and prompted a wave of profit-taking in the Middle East.

On Friday, European markets edged down but U.S. stocks were up after strong results from Microsoft and Procter & Gamble. Brent oil prices slipped but were little changed on the week.

In the Middle East, most major third-quarter results published so far have been strong. Saudi Arabian Mining Co 1211.SE (Ma'aden), the Gulf's largest miner, beat analysts' forecasts on Thursday as it reported a 66 percent fall in third-quarter net profit after a one-off gain wasn't repeated.

The company's net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 485.4 million riyals ($129.4 million), while analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Ma'aden would report a net profit of 383 million riyals.

But petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the biggest listed firm in Saudi Arabia and the whole Gulf region, posted a 4.5 percent decrease in third-quarter profit on Sunday, missing estimates.

The company made 6.18 billion riyals in the quarter, against analysts' average forecast of 6.63 billion riyals. It blamed a drop in sales and other income - a negative signal for all Gulf energy exporters.

Elsewhere in the region, Dubai's index faces major technical resistance on its 200-day average, now at 4,587 points; the index closed Thursday at 4,573 points.

"The volatile swings of the past few sessions have likely scared the average investors," NBAD Securities said in a note. "They look confused and (are) wondering whether to buy or sell the market." However Sunday's opening, it said, was still likely to be bullish. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)