(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Oct 27 Stock markets in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar moved little in early trade on Monday as
investors waited for guidance from European bourses, which open
later in the day.
Dubai's bourse slipped 0.4 percent shortly after
opening but then turned around and added 0.8 percent. Shares in
developer Emaar Properties rose 1.0 percent and
builder Arabtec Holding gained 2.0 percent.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments rose 0.9 percent
after reporting a 17.4 percent increase in third-quarter profit.
Abu Dhabi's stock index slipped 0.2 percent as Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 2.3 percent. Qatar's
benchmark was flat.
Third-quarter results published by companies in the region
so far have been "pretty good with no major negative surprises",
said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National
Investor in Abu Dhabi.
But investors remain cautious after sharp mid-October
declines triggered by the retreat in global equities, and may
choose to wait for European markets to open before committing,
he said.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)