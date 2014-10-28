DUBAI Oct 28 Stock markets in the Middle East
look likely to remain vulnerable to further selling pressure on
Tuesday after mixed corporate results and lacklustre performance
by global equities.
European stocks fell on Monday, hit by weak German business
sentiment and another decline in oil prices, while U.S.
benchmarks were mixed overnight.
Europe's weakness had already weighed on investor sentiment
in the region on Monday and most Middle Eastern markets closed
in the red, with Dubai and Saudi Arabia down
1.4 and 1.2 percent respectively.
Some analysts saw that as short-term profit taking after
solid gains. Last week, Dubai rebounded 7.1 percent and Saudi
Arabia's index gained 6.5 percent.
Corporate results released after Monday's close have been
mixed. First Gulf Bank, the country's third-largest
lender by assets, beat estimates with a 20 percent increase in
third-quarter net profit. The bank made 1.43 billion dirhams
($388 million) against a forecast of 1.35 billion dirhams.
Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market reported an
85 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, which was broadly
in line with the estimate of Global Investment House.
Dubai courier Aramex missed analysts' estimates as
it reported a 16 percent rise in profit. Aramex earned 69.5
million dirhams ($19.0 million) in the third quarter, while
analysts had forecast 74.8 million dirhams.
Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo also
missed estimates with an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net
profit. The firm made 375 million riyals ($103 million) in the
period; analysts had on average expected 802 million riyals.
Meanwhile, Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's No.1
telecommunications operator by market value, reported flat
third-quarter profit, which was better than what analysts had
predicted.
The firm made a net profit of 3.37 billion riyals ($898
million) in the three months to Sept. 30; the consensus forecast
from analysts polled by Reuters was for 2.93 billion riyals.
Shares in both First Gulf Bank and Saudi Telecom, however,
had already jumped ahead of results announcements, indicating
investors were betting on positive surprises and may take
profits now. FGB rose 3.5 percent on Monday and Saudi Telecom
gained 2.4 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)