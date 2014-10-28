DUBAI Oct 28 Stock markets in the Middle East look likely to remain vulnerable to further selling pressure on Tuesday after mixed corporate results and lacklustre performance by global equities.

European stocks fell on Monday, hit by weak German business sentiment and another decline in oil prices, while U.S. benchmarks were mixed overnight.

Europe's weakness had already weighed on investor sentiment in the region on Monday and most Middle Eastern markets closed in the red, with Dubai and Saudi Arabia down 1.4 and 1.2 percent respectively.

Some analysts saw that as short-term profit taking after solid gains. Last week, Dubai rebounded 7.1 percent and Saudi Arabia's index gained 6.5 percent.

Corporate results released after Monday's close have been mixed. First Gulf Bank, the country's third-largest lender by assets, beat estimates with a 20 percent increase in third-quarter net profit. The bank made 1.43 billion dirhams ($388 million) against a forecast of 1.35 billion dirhams.

Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market reported an 85 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, which was broadly in line with the estimate of Global Investment House.

Dubai courier Aramex missed analysts' estimates as it reported a 16 percent rise in profit. Aramex earned 69.5 million dirhams ($19.0 million) in the third quarter, while analysts had forecast 74.8 million dirhams.

Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo also missed estimates with an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit. The firm made 375 million riyals ($103 million) in the period; analysts had on average expected 802 million riyals.

Meanwhile, Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf's No.1 telecommunications operator by market value, reported flat third-quarter profit, which was better than what analysts had predicted.

The firm made a net profit of 3.37 billion riyals ($898 million) in the three months to Sept. 30; the consensus forecast from analysts polled by Reuters was for 2.93 billion riyals.

Shares in both First Gulf Bank and Saudi Telecom, however, had already jumped ahead of results announcements, indicating investors were betting on positive surprises and may take profits now. FGB rose 3.5 percent on Monday and Saudi Telecom gained 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)