(Updates with markets open)
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI Oct 28 Markets in the United Arab
Emirates remained under pressure in early trade on Tuesday after
global equities performed poorly, although some Emirati stocks
rose on upbeat third-quarter results.
European stocks fell on Monday, hit by weak German business
sentiment and another decline in oil prices, while U.S.
benchmarks were mixed overnight.
Dubai's bourse fell 0.8 percent as most stocks
declined, although shares in telecommunications operator du
edged up 0.4 percent after it reported a 17.8 percent
rise in third-quarter net profit, in line with forecasts.
Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.3 percent as Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank fell 1.6 percent.
First Gulf Bank was flat despite beating estimates
with a 20 percent increase in third-quarter profit. The stock
jumped 3.5 percent on Monday ahead of the earnings announcement.
Qatar's index was more resilient, edging up 0.2
percent. Barwa Real Estate rose 2.1 percent after
reporting a 44 percent jump in nine-month profit on Tuesday.
But shares in Ooredoo fell 0.7 percent after the
telecommunications operator missed estimates by a wide margin
with an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.
Ooredoo made a profit of 375 million riyals ($103 million)
in the period, while analysts had on average expected the firm's
profit to be 802 million riyals.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)