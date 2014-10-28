(Updates with markets open)

By Olzhas Auyezov

DUBAI Oct 28 Markets in the United Arab Emirates remained under pressure in early trade on Tuesday after global equities performed poorly, although some Emirati stocks rose on upbeat third-quarter results.

European stocks fell on Monday, hit by weak German business sentiment and another decline in oil prices, while U.S. benchmarks were mixed overnight.

Dubai's bourse fell 0.8 percent as most stocks declined, although shares in telecommunications operator du edged up 0.4 percent after it reported a 17.8 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, in line with forecasts.

Abu Dhabi's index slipped 0.3 percent as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank fell 1.6 percent.

First Gulf Bank was flat despite beating estimates with a 20 percent increase in third-quarter profit. The stock jumped 3.5 percent on Monday ahead of the earnings announcement.

Qatar's index was more resilient, edging up 0.2 percent. Barwa Real Estate rose 2.1 percent after reporting a 44 percent jump in nine-month profit on Tuesday.

But shares in Ooredoo fell 0.7 percent after the telecommunications operator missed estimates by a wide margin with an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit.

Ooredoo made a profit of 375 million riyals ($103 million) in the period, while analysts had on average expected the firm's profit to be 802 million riyals. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)