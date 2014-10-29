(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI Oct 29 Property and banking stocks lifted markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar in early trade on Wednesday following upbeat earnings.

Dubai's index rose 1.2 percent as most shares gained.

Heavyweight Emaar Properties added 1.5 percent, while its smaller competitors Union Properties and Deyaar were up 1.1 and 1.8 percent respectively.

The International Monetary Fund said this week it was now less concerned about a potential property bubble in the emirate as increases in Dubai's real estate prices have moderated quite a lot.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark rose 1.2 percent as earnings growth from the UAE capital's lenders matched or surpassed analyst estimates. First Gulf Bank rose 2.2 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank added 1.7 percent.

Shares in National Bank of Abu Dhabi jumped 2.5 percent after it reported a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, slightly ahead of estimates. The lender made 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) in the quarter, while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 1.30 billion dirhams.

Qatar's bourse edged up 0.7 percent. This was largely due to property developer Ezdan Holding, which rose 4.0 percent, having posted a 41.4 percent increase in nine-month profit this week.