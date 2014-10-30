Australia shares steady ahead of bank earnings, budget; NZ higher
May 1Australian shares were flat on Monday as a weak performance on Wall Street checked demand ahead looming banking sector earnings and the Federal budget.
DUBAI Oct 30 Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar edged down in early trade on Thursday as investors continued to book profits and global markets fell following the shutdown of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond buying programme.
Dubai's index fell 0.9 percent with most shares in the red and Abu Dhabi edged down 0.7 percent.
"We are still in a profit-taking mood," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at The National Investor in Abu Dhabi. "Markets had been strong in the past 10 sessions."
Major lenders First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi fell 1.9 and 0.7 percent respectively after rising earlier this week on strong third-quarter results.
Shares in telecommunications firm Etisalat were up 0.4 percent. Its Saudi Arabian affiliate Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) on Thursday requested that its shares be temporarily suspended pending an audit committee meeting to consider "significant matters relating to its financial statements".
"So far we are still missing some details, we still don't know what happened to Mobily," Henin said.
Qatar's index fell 0.7 percent and declines were also broad. Industries Qatar, down 1.6 percent, was the main drag. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
WASHINGTON, April 30 U.S. congressional negotiators have hammered out a bipartisan agreement on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through the end of the current fiscal year on Sept. 30, a senior congressional aide said on Sunday.