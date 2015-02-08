DUBAI Feb 8 Gulf equity markets may rise on
Sunday after oil made further gains, although the commodity's
price looks likely to remain volatile.
Brent crude jumped 2.2 percent to $57.80 per barrel
on Friday, posting its largest two-week gain in 17 years because
of falling oil rig counts and violence in producer Libya.
Oil prices affect stock markets in the region mainly through
their impact on government spending, which is a major driver of
economic growth, and on the prices of petrochemicals products;
companies from the sector make up a large weighting on Saudi
Arabia's bourse.
Although some countries have already announced government
budgets for the next fiscal year, actual state spending levels
in the Gulf often differ from projections so hopes for higher
oil revenues may support all markets.
On the other hand, many Gulf companies have already reported
fourth-quarter results, leaving investors with fewer
stock-picking ideas. Meanwhile, in Egypt the earnings season is
just starting.
On the technical side, Dubai and Kuwait are
the only two markets in the Gulf yet still to break above
resistance on their late December highs.
Dubai's benchmark closed at 3,887 points on Thursday; it
peaked at 4,007 points in late December. Kuwait's index, last at
6,700 points, is just below a similar barrier of 6,706 points,
having failed to hold above it for more than one session last
week.
On global markets, U.S. shares edged down and European
markets were mixed on Friday, partly because of worries about
Greek debt negotiations.
