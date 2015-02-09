(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 9 Gulf stock markets were
neutral-to-positive in early trade on Monday, but Dubai real
estate developer DAMAC plunged after it proposed no
cash dividend for 2014, disappointing investors.
Shares in DAMAC fell their daily 10 percent limit to 2.79
dirhams. The company on Monday proposed a 10 percent bonus share
issue equivalent to 500 million dirhams ($136.1 million) but no
cash payout for 2014; analysts had forecast a dividend of 0.14
dirham, and the stock had shot up 73 percent this month ahead of
the announcement.
Other Dubai stocks were mostly positive and the emirate's
index rose 1.0 percent. Emaar Properties
added 1.4 percent and its subsidiary Emaar Malls
surged 4.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark inched up 0.1 percent. Shares
in Sharjah Cement surged 5.5 percent after the company
reported a 27 percent rise in 2014 net profit.
Qatar's bourse added 0.6 percent and Qatar
International Islamic Bank rose 1.2 percent. The
lender reported a 10 percent increase in 2014 net profit and
proposed a 40 percent cash dividend on Monday.
Markets in Oman and Kuwait were nearly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)