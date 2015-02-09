(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Feb 9 Saudi Arabia's market rose in early
trade on Monday, although at a slower pace than in the previous
session when oil was rallying, while Egypt pulled back after
performing very well in the last few weeks.
Saudi Arabia's stock index rose 0.4 percent and
shares in Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co jumped 2.6
percent.
The stock had surged its daily 10 percent limit on Sunday
after the kingdom's oil ministry allocated more natural gas to
Saudi Kayan for it to expand ethylene production at its
petrochemical complex in Jubail.
Meanwhile, Saudi Kayan's larger affiliate Saudi Basic
Industries was up 0.1 percent on Monday morning, after
briefly moving into negative territory as oil prices edged down
in response to weak foreign trade data from China.
Telecommunications operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily)
edged up 0.4 percent after its acting chief executive
told Reuters he had a mandate to run the troubled firm until the
end of March, when its board and shareholders would decide what
to do next, and that he was confident of better results in
coming quarters.
Mobily's share price has more than halved since it restated
profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 in November. It also
reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss of 2.28 billion riyals
last month.
Egypt's stock market edged down 0.4 percent as some
of the top gainers pulled back, such as property developer
Talaat Moustafa Group and Juhayna Food Industries
, down 1.6 and 0.7 percent respectively. Both stocks
have outperformed the index year-to-date.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)