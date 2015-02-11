DUBAI Feb 11 Egypt's largest listed lender,
Commercial International Bank (CIB), may lift the
Cairo stock index on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter
earnings beat analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, the Gulf may
remain soft after oil dropped late on Tuesday.
CIB posted a 36 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit on
Tuesday to 1.03 billion pounds ($135 million). Analysts surveyed
by Reuters had on average forecast a profit of 938 million
pounds.
The earnings season is just beginning in Egypt and the
strong results posted by CIB could encourage bets on other local
companies ahead of their quarterly reports.
Gulf markets, on the other hand, may remain under pressure
after Brent crude dropped by $1.91 in the previous
session as the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned that
ample global production would still swell world inventories
before investment cuts begin to significantly dent output.
Oil inched up in Asian trade on Wednesday, but its gains
were small compared with Tuesday's loss.
Commercial Bank of Qatar reported mixed results
after the last trading session in Doha, missing fourth-quarter
profit estimates but raising the cash dividend payout for 2014
to 3.5 riyals from 2.0 riyals a year earlier.
Analysts say many investors view Qatar primarily as a
dividend play, so the increased payout may offset concerns about
the bank's performance.
Also, NBK Capital said in a report on Tuesday it considered
Qatari banks more immune to the lower oil price environment than
their peers in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
"Another factor to keep in mind for Qatari stocks in 2015 is
the potential increase in the foreign ownership limits (FOLs) to
49 percent of total outstanding shares from the current 25
percent, leading to fresh investment inflows," it said.
"Naturally, Qatar National Bank, given its size,
would be the major beneficiary in the event of an increase in
FOLs."
On global markets, Asian stocks are soft as the Greek debt
crisis remains in focus.
($1 = 7.6100 Egyptian pounds)
