DUBAI Feb 11 Weak oil prices and disappointing
dividends dragged down Saudi Arabia's stock market in early
trade on Wednesday while Egypt edged down in a broad pull-back.
Brent crude dropped by $1.91 in the previous session
as the International Energy Agency warned that ample global
production would swell world inventories before investment cuts
began to dent output significantly. Oil edged up on Wednesday,
but its gains were small compared with Tuesday's loss.
Saudi Arabia's main equities index fell 0.7 percent
as petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries lost 0.9
percent and Al Rajhi Bank was down 0.7 percent.
Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) was
another major drag, tumbling 6.9 percent. The firm announced a
cash dividend of 1.45 riyals per share on Wednesday, much lower
than its 2012 payout of 3.5 riyals, even though its 2014 profit
was much higher than that for 2012. The firm posted a loss and
paid no dividend for 2013.
Meanwhile, Egypt's market edged down 0.6 percent as
Commercial International Bank slipped 0.2 percent
despite posting strong fourth-quarter earnings. Most other
stocks were also in the red.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)