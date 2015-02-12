DUBAI Feb 12 Gulf bourses pulled back in quiet,
early trade on Thursday after a fresh tumble by the oil price
encouraged further profit-taking from strong gains posted in the
last few weeks.
Brent oil is back around $55 per barrel after a loss
of as much as 3 percent on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Asian equities
are lower because of concern over the Greek debt negotiations.
Many Gulf markets had already started pulling back in the
last couple of days. Dubai's index was down a further
0.6 percent after nearly an hour of trade on Thursday while Abu
Dhabi was off 0.03 percent.
Air Arabia dropped 1.2 percent ahead of a board
meeting which will be held after trading hours to approve
earnings that are exp[ected to benefit from lower oil prices.
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties slipped 0.4 percent
even though the company posted an estimate-beating 61 percent
rise in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed a dividend of
0.09 dirham per share for 2014, up from 0.07 dirham for 2013.
Qatar's index slipped 0.7 percent on broad-based
profit-taking, with Industries Qatar down by a similar
margin. However, Barwa Real Estate gained 1.0 percent
after sharp losses in the previous two days.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)