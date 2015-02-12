(Updates with Saudi, Egypt markets open)
DUBAI Feb 12 Second-tier stocks boosted Saudi
Arabia's bourse in early trade on Thursday as oil prices
rebounded from an overnight tumble, while Egypt's stock index
continued to pull back after breaking technical support.
Brent oil slid about 3 percent to below $54 a barrel
on Wednesday but by the time the Saudi market opened on Thursday
it had recovered to nearly $56, heartening investors who have
been taking the oil price as their main cue in recent months.
The Saudi stock index rose 0.8 percent soon after
the opening with Middle East Specialized Cables, which
had plunged in the previous three days, climbing 1.9 percent in
heavy trade.
Tabuk Agricultural Development gained 2.0 percent,
and Axa Cooperative Insurance soared 8.6 percent.
Among blue chips, Saudi Electricity Co rose 1.5
percent. It has gained sharply in the last few days after Saudi
Arabia's central bank governor called for reforms to the
country's lavish system of energy and water subsidies - higher
electricity tariffs could benefit the company's bottom line,
though the governor gave no indication that the government
actually planned concrete action.
Meanwhile, Egypt's index fell 1.1 percent to 9,660
points, after dropping on Wednesday below technical support on
the early February low at 9,780, indicating a short-term
pull-back from near multi-year highs.
Major property firm Talaat Moustafa slipped 1.2
percent, after a string of announcements in recent days on a
board member or members selling shares near the stock's recent
highs.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)