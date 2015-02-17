DUBAI Feb 17 Gulf stock markets may consolidate on Tuesday against a mixed global background after seesawing in line with oil prices in the last few sessions.

Oil edged up in Asian trade on Tuesday, but some analysts warned prices had risen too far and could face a downward correction.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets slipped as talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers broke down after Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout programme.

Dubai's index dropped 3.3 percent to 3,835 points on Monday after failing to break through chart resistance between 3,960 and 4,008 points, its January and late December highs, respectively.

The sell-off was in part driven by Emaar Properties , which tumbled 3.6 percent after surging 4.6 percent a day earlier. Emaar reported a 14 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit before Monday's session, which may have disappointed some investors but was slightly ahead of analyst estimates.

Brokers Naeem and NBK Capital have both highlighted Emaar's growing revenue from sources other than property sales, such as malls and hotels.

"We view the continuous improvement in recurring-revenue contribution positively, as this should enhance the visibility on the company's future performance," NBK Capital analyst Ashish Jain said in a note.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) reported a 22 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, missing the estimate of SICO Bahrain, but increasing its annual dividend. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)