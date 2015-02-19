(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 19 Gulf stock markets edged down in
early trade on Thursday after Brent oil fell below $60 per
barrel and corporate news was mostly negative.
Oil tumbled on Wednesday and early on Thursday as U.S. crude
inventories were expected to hit record highs, while a possible
rise in Saudi Arabia's output could stoke oversupply built up in
the past few months.
Dubai's stock index fell 1.1 percent as most stocks
declined. Telecommunications operator du dropped 2.5
percent after reporting a 10 percent fall in fourth-quarter
profit and missing analysts' estimates.
The firm made a net profit of 512.7 million dirhams ($139.6
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 570.3 million
dirhams in the year-earlier period. Analysts polled by Reuters
had on average forecast 586.7 million dirhams.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.5 percent in a broad
pull-back. Energy firm Dana Gas, whose performance is
sensitive to oil prices, dropped 2.1 percent.
Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.3 percent. Shares in Gulf
International Services tumbled 5.2 percent and were
the main drag as they no longer carried the 2014 dividend of
5.50 riyals per share.
Markets in Oman and Kuwait were down 0.1 and
0.3 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)