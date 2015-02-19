(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Feb 19 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
in early trade on Thursday after oil prices tumbled, while Egypt
edged up as investors made bets ahead of fourth-quarter earnings
reports.
Brent oil traded below $59 per barrel as U.S. crude
inventories were expected to hit record highs, while analysts
said a possible rise in Saudi Arabia's output could stoke
oversupply built up in the past few months.
The main Saudi stock index fell 1.3 percent as Saudi
Basic Industries, the kingdom's top petrochemicals
producer, dropped 3.6 percent.
Most other stocks also declined. Tabuk Agricultural
Development Company fell 0.9 percent after its board
proposed no cash dividend for the first time since 2004 in order
to save cash for equipment upgrades.
Dallah Healthcare was one of just a few gainers,
jumping 3.6 percent after it announced a dividend of 1.00 riyal
per share for 2014. The dividend is lower than 1.50 riyals it
paid for 2013, but the company also announced the issue of one
bonus share for every four outstanding shares.
Meanwhile, Egypt's market edged up 0.2 percent amid
a mixed performance by stocks. El Sewedy Electric, the
largest listed cable maker in the Arab world, was the main
support and jumped 2.4 percent. The company is expected to
publish its fourth-quarter earnings in coming days.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)