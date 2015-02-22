DUBAI Feb 22 Gulf equity markets may rise on Sunday after oil prices and global stocks climbed on Friday, when euro zone finance ministers agreed in principle to extend Greece's financial rescue by four months.

Brent crude oil steadied just above $60 a barrel on Friday as expectations of falling U.S. rig count numbers outweighed concerns about oversupply.

Equity markets around the world surged to record highs on the same day on the news of the long-awaited Greek debt accord and positive economic data from Europe and the United States

Domestic news flow in the Gulf has been thin, with most major quarterly earnings reports out of the way. Dubai builder Arabtec may gain after announcing that its subsidiary won 930 million dirhams ($253 million) of contracts in Saudi Arabia's oil and gas industry.

However the Dubai index, which last closed at 3,858 points, faces strong technical resistance at 3,985-4,008 points, from which the market has retreated repeatedly since late December.

Abu Dhabi-listed Fujairah Cement Industries may attract buyers, having reported its most profitable quarter since mid-2012, according to Reuters calculations. The company posted a profit of 25.8 million dirhams for full-year 2014 against a loss of 12.2 million dirhams a year earlier.

In Oman, Islamic lender Bank Nizwa may extend gains after telling Reuters that it hopes to complete a merger with United Finance Co in 2015. It has risen 11.1 percent since announcing the merger proposal.

Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO) posted a 15 percent increase in 2014 net profit to 46.1 million dinars ($156 million) on Sunday. Two analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 43.0 and 57.9 million dinars.

However, KIPCO's proposed cash dividend of 25 fils per share was above both analysts' estimate of 19 fils. ($1 = 0.2955 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)