(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Feb 22 Saudi Arabia's bourse rose in early trade on Sunday after Brent oil steadied above $60 per barrel, while Egypt's market inched down.

The main Saudi index edged up 0.9 percent as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries rose 1.5 percent. Higher oil prices will lift the prices for petrochemicals, boosting the sector's profits.

Property developer Emaar Economic City added 1.6 percent, having reported a 39.1 percent increase in 2014 net profit.

Hospitality firm Abdulmohsen Al Hokair Group climbed 1.2 percent after announcing a dividend of 1.25 riyals per share for the second half of 2014. The company, which listed a year ago, paid the same dividend for the first half of the year.

Meanwhile, Egypt's index slipped 0.1 percent. Investment firm Pioneers Holding fell 0.9 percent; last week, a subsidiary of Europe's biggest dairy group Lactalis raised its offer for Egypt's Arab Dairy to 65.75 Egyptian pounds per share, topping the latest bid from Pioneers. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)