(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI Feb 24 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt moved very little in early trade on Tuesday as oil slipped
and investors around the world waited for news from the U.S.
Federal Reserve on the likely lift-off date for U.S. rate hikes.
Brent crude edged down 0.7 percent to $58.50 per
barrel by 0920 GMT.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will deliver the central
bank's semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking
Committee on Tuesday and it remains unclear whether she will
reaffirm June as a window for a first rate hike.
The main Saudi index inched up 0.05 percent, largely
because of Saudi Electricity Company, which jumped 3.5
percent after proposing a 2014 dividend of 0.7 riyal per share.
It has paid the same amount for the last 10 years.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries edged
down 0.3 percent, while mobile operator Zain Saudi
inched up 0.1 percent after the kingdom's regulator on Monday
cut the rates which companies can charge for calls between
competing network, a move that will benefit smaller players.
Egypt's market also added 0.05 percent with an
equal split between gainers and losers. Blue chip lender
Commercial International Bank, up 0.2 percent, was the
main support.
Property firm Palm Hills Development edged up 0.4
percent. The company posted a 48 percent increase in 2014 profit
on Sunday and Naeem brokerage said on Monday it was revisiting
its estimates on Palm Hills and was likely to rerate it upwards.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)