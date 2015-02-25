DUBAI Feb 25 Gulf stock markets may rise in line with global equities on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would not rush into raising interest rates, although the news might be seen as negative for some of Saudi Arabia's banks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up about 0.9 percent after U.S. stocks gained overnight. Brent oil has edged up towards $59 per barrel.

The Fed is preparing to consider interest rate hikes "on a meeting-by-meeting basis", its Chair Janet Yellen told a congressional committee on Tuesday.

That approach could open the door to an interest rate increase as early as June, but investors interpreted Yellen's testimony overall as likely indicating a later date for lift-off.

Central banks in the Gulf, where most currencies are pegged to the dollar, will be pressed to follow the Fed when it eventually hikes rates, and this could further slow economic growth, already dampened somewhat by the plunge in oil prices.

According to a 2012 International Monetary Fund study, "an increase of 100 basis points in the Fed Funds Rate decreases broad money growth by 0.6 percentage point and non-oil activity by 0.1 percent" in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

Thus a potential delay in the rate hike may be seen as positive by Gulf investors. But Saudi Arabia's banking sector, which has a higher concentration of demand deposits bearing no interest than those in neighbouring countries, may come under pressure.

Many banks in the kingdom will benefit from higher rates as their funding costs will remain low and net interest margins will increase.

Al Rajhi Bank and Bank Albilad, which have paticularly high concentrations of demand deposits, were the top gainers among the kingdom's banks on Tuesday, rising 1.2 and 3.2 percent respectively. They could see profit-taking on Wednesday.

For Egypt, which plans to tap global debt markets to bridge its fiscal gap, the Fed news may be seen as positive. A delayed interest rate hike would also prompt global investors to stay in emerging markets for a longer time. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)