(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Feb 25 Saudi Arabia's stock market slipped in early trade on Wednesday as its regulator suspended trading in shares of telecommunications operator Mobily after another shock revision of its 2014 earnings.

Mobily said it had swung to a full-year loss of 913 million riyals ($243.4 million) in 2014, according to audited results, also revealing it had breached loan covenants with various lenders.

In January, the company had announced unaudited 2014 results which showed it made a full-year profit of 219.8 million riyals.

The regulator said the shares would be suspended until Mobily disclosed detailed reasons for the revisions and all other relevant developments.

The main Saudi stock index inched down 0.1 percent as two other mobile operators, Saudi Telecom and Zain Saudi, fell 1.1 and 0.7 percent respectively.

Other stocks were mixed. Al Rajhi Bank edged down 0.6 percent after rising 1.2 percent in the previous session, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's report to Congress.

Thanks to its high concentration of interest-free deposits, Al Rajhi is likely to benefit from hikes in U.S. interest rates; the Gulf's currency pegs to the U.S. dollar mean the region is expected to imitate tightenings of U.S. monetary policy.

But the Fed on Tuesday said its approach would be flexible, which some market players interpreted as a signal that it might delay tightening.

Elswehere in the Gulf, Dubai's index edged up 0.5 percent, largely because of property stocks. Emaar Properties added 1.3 percent, DAMAC jumped 2.8 percent, Union Properties climbed 0.9 percent and Deyaar rose 0.9 percent.

The real estate sector, where both companies and customers are often leveraged, is particularly sensitive to interest rate movements and a delay in U.S. tightening would be positive for it.

Abu Dhabi property firm Aldar rose 1.5 percent and was the main support for that emirate's index, which climbed 0.1 percent. RAK Properties rose 2.7 percent.

Qatar's benchmark slipped 0.4 percent as Ezdan Holding dropped 3.5 percent after announcing 2014 results and dividends. The company proposed a payout of 0.40 riyal per share, up from 0.31 riyal it paid for 2013, but some investors may have hoped for a bigger increase.

Meanwhile, Qatar Navigation (Milaha) was flat after the firm raised its 2014 dividend to 5.50 riyals per share from 5.00 riyals in 2013.

Egypt's stock market edged down 0.2 percent as most stocks pulled back. Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) , down 1.6 percent, led losses after surging this week on a deal to sell its stake in mobile operator Mobinil to French giant Orange. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)