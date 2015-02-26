DUBAI Feb 26 Gulf equity markets may gain on
Thursday after oil prices surged overnight, but
telecommunications firm Mobily may weigh on Saudi
Arabia's market if its shares start trading again after a shock
2014 earnings revision.
Brent crude surged 5 percent on Wednesday, after
Saudi Arabia's oil minister said oil demand was growing and data
showed Chinese factories were producing more than expected. It
edged down in Asian trade on Thursday but held above $61 per
barrel.
Gulf stock markets had traded in narrow ranges and with low
volumes since oil halted its rally last week. Firmer oil is
likely to boost the sentiment of investors in the region and
support stocks such as petrochemicals.
The latest Reuters survey of regional asset managers,
published on Thursday, shows Middle East funds are increasingly
positive towards Saudi Arabia as the kingdom prepares to open
its bourse to direct foreign investment.
However, Mobily looks likely to fall sharply once it starts
trading. The company said on Wednesday it had swung to a
full-year loss of 913 million riyals ($243.4 million) in 2014,
according to audited results, and also revealed it had breached
loan covenants with various lenders.
In January, the company had announced unaudited 2014 results
which showed it made a full-year profit of 219.8 million riyals.
The market regulator suspended the stock pending further
disclosures from Mobily; it is not clear if trading will resume
on Thursday, and a continued suspension is possible.
In Abu Dhabi, Mobily's largest shareholder Etisalat
reported its own results on Thursday, posting a net
profit of 2.10 billion dirhams ($572 million) in the fourth
quarter, a 47 percent increase year-on-year.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
Etisalat, the Gulf's second biggest telecommunications operator
by market value, would make a quarterly profit of 2.43 billion
dirhams.
The company proposed a 0.35 dirham per share cash dividend
for the second half of 2014, matching its dividend for the
year-ago period.
On global markets, Asian shares outside Japan are edging
away from five-month highs on Thursday while Japan's Nikkei
stock average is up 1.0 percent to a 15-year high. Wall
Street was narrowly mixed on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)