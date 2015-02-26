(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI Feb 26 Gulf stock markets were mixed in
early trade on Thursday as oil prices supported Qatar and
Etisalat's results boosted Abu Dhabi, but Dubai retreated.
Brent crude surged 5 percent on Wednesday, after
Saudi Arabia's oil minister said oil demand was growing and data
showed Chinese factories were producing more than expected. It
pared early losses and held above $61 per barrel on Thursday.
Abu Dhabi's index added 0.8 percent largely because
of Etisalat, the United Arab Emirates' largest
telecommunications firm, which jumped 3.9 percent after posting
net profit of 2.1 billion dirhams ($572 million) for the fourth
quarter, a 45 percent increase year-on-year.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast
Etisalat, the Gulf's second biggest telecommunications operator
by market value, would make a quarterly profit of 2.43 billion
dirhams.
But despite the miss, investors may be relieved about the
limited impact so far from Etisalat's Saudi Arabian affiliate
Mobily, which restated its own 2014 results and posted
a loss this week instead of the earlier announced profit.
Etisalat proposed a 0.35 dirham per share cash dividend for
the second half of 2014, flat year-on-year, and a 10 percent
bonus share issue
The stock is testing major technical resistance at
11.95-12.00 dirhams, its peaks in May and July 2014. A clean
break would point up to March peak of 12.60 dirhams.
Qatar's market edged up 0.2 percent and
petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar
was the main support, rising 1.3 percent as it stands to benefit
from recovering oil prices.
Dubai's index gave up initial gains and edged down
0.4 percent as lender Emirates NBD fell 1.9 percent.
The stock has relatively low liquidity, making trade choppy.
Trading volume in the emirate was low in general and the
most traded stock, Emaar Properties, was flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)