DUBAI Feb 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
slightly in early trade on Thursday after oil prices firmed,
while Egypt pulled back again amid political and security
concerns.
Brent crude surged 5 percent on Wednesday, after
Saudi Arabia's oil minister said oil demand was growing and data
showed Chinese factories were producing more than expected.
The main Saudi index inched up 0.1 percent on
Thursday morning as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
climbed 0.4 percent.
Zain Saudi, the kingdom's smallest mobile phone
operator, jumped 2.0 percent. All stocks in the sector fell on
Wednesday after the market regulator suspended trading in shares
of telecommunications operator Mobily following
another shock revision of its 2014 earnings. Mobily remained
suspended on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia cut the fees that mobile
operators can charge their competitors for receiving calls which
originate from competitors' networks, a move which is expected
to be positive for Zain.
Meanwhile, Egypt's market fell 1.0 percent with
most stocks in the red.
Ezz Steel dropped 3.2 percent as its biggest
shareholder Ahmed Ezz was involved in a legal battle to overturn
a ruling that has barred him from running in the parliamentary
election next month.
Also, security remains a concern after fresh bombings in
Cairo which killed one person on Thursday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)