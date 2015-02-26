(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI Feb 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose slightly in early trade on Thursday after oil prices firmed, while Egypt pulled back again amid political and security concerns.

Brent crude surged 5 percent on Wednesday, after Saudi Arabia's oil minister said oil demand was growing and data showed Chinese factories were producing more than expected.

The main Saudi index inched up 0.1 percent on Thursday morning as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.4 percent.

Zain Saudi, the kingdom's smallest mobile phone operator, jumped 2.0 percent. All stocks in the sector fell on Wednesday after the market regulator suspended trading in shares of telecommunications operator Mobily following another shock revision of its 2014 earnings. Mobily remained suspended on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia cut the fees that mobile operators can charge their competitors for receiving calls which originate from competitors' networks, a move which is expected to be positive for Zain.

Meanwhile, Egypt's market fell 1.0 percent with most stocks in the red.

Ezz Steel dropped 3.2 percent as its biggest shareholder Ahmed Ezz was involved in a legal battle to overturn a ruling that has barred him from running in the parliamentary election next month.

Also, security remains a concern after fresh bombings in Cairo which killed one person on Thursday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)