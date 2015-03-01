DUBAI, March 1 Gulf stock markets may rise on Sunday after oil prices surged to post their first monthly gains since June, while Egyptian investors may remain cautious until the constitutional court makes a ruling on a planned parliamentary election.

Brent crude rose $2.53 to $62.58 a barrel on Friday and February's 18 percent gain was the biggest monthly percentage rise since May 2009.

Also, a Reuters survey of analysts showed on Friday that oil prices have probably touched bottom and should recover in the second half of 2015 as the collapse in the market over the last year begins to curb production.

Global equities were mixed on Friday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index traded around its highest level since November 2007, while U.S. stocks slipped after the government revised the fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth figure to 2.2 percent from 2.6 percent.

Shares in Saudi Arabia's Mobily may remain suspended after the bourse regulator demanded a detailed explanation as to why the telecommunications operator revised its 2014 earnings to a loss last week, having previously announced a profit.

On Thursday, the Capital Market Authority said it had assigned a specialised team to review Mobily's financial statements, conduct site visits, obtain documents and hear concerned parties' statements, indicating that the probe could be lengthy.

In Egypt, the central bank kept its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a move largely expected by the market as it balances the needs to manage high inflation with encouraging economic growth.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting a constitutional court ruling on the constitutionality of the parliamentary election. The ruling is due on Sunday and the election is scheduled to start in three weeks. A go-ahead could support market sentiment.