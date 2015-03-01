(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)

DUBAI, March 1 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Egypt stayed in tight ranges in early trade on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.2 percent as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.2 percent after oil prices rallied on Friday.

Al Rajhi Bank, which will pay a 0.5 riyal per share dividend on Monday, edged up 0.5 percent.

But telecommunications stocks Zain Saudi and Saudi Telecom sank 4.8 and 0.9 percent respectively, while shares in their competitor Mobily remained suspended. The bourse regulator has demanded a detailed explanation of why Mobily revised its 2014 earnings to a loss last week, having previously announced a profit.

On Thursday, the Capital Market Authority said it had assigned a specialised team to review Mobily's financial statements, conduct site visits, obtain documents and hear concerned parties' statements, indicating the probe could be lengthy.

Meanwhile, Egypt's market edged down 0.3 percent, trading with no clear direction as investors awaited a constitutional court ruling on the constitutionality of the parliamentary election.

The ruling is due later on Sunday; the election is scheduled to start in three weeks, and a go-ahead would support market sentiment. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)