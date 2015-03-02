DUBAI, March 2 Most Gulf stock markets appear to
lack the strong catalysts needed to break out of the narrow
ranges in which they have traded for the past two weeks, while
stocks going ex-dividend on Monday may weigh on Qatar's bourse.
Dubai's index has moved between 3,804 and 3,886
points for the last nine sessions. It fell 1.0 percent to 3,827
points on Sunday after failing to break through the ceiling of
that range.
Most major companies listed in the emirate have already
reported their fourth-quarter earnings, with the exception of
builder Arabtec.
However, Emaar Properties, the biggest listed
developer in Dubai, may gain on Monday after it said its board
would meet on Wednesday to discuss the 2014 dividend.
Mashreq Bank may also attract buyers as it
prepares to pay a 4.00 dirham per share dividend and issue bonus
shares.
Abu Dhabi's market has also been range-bound and
traded between 4,621 and 4,704 points for the last 15 sessions.
Having closed at 4,689 points on Sunday, it may test the upper
end of the range again but come under pressure if it fails to
break out.
Qatar's index may slip as heavyweight Industries
Qatar goes ex-dividend on Monday. Its 2015 payout is
7.00 riyals per share, or 4.5 percent of Sunday's closing share
price. Shares in Qatari Investors Group also no longer
carry the 2014 dividend.
Trading volumes in Saudi Arabia have been relatively
low in the last three sessions, after the market regulator
suspended the shares of telecommunications firm Mobily
following a shock restatement of its 2014 earnings.
Some investors may choose to wait further and see how the
regulator, which is now going through Mobily's accounts, handles
the case.
On global markets, Asian equities have edged up after China
cut interest rates on Saturday, while oil has slipped on supply
concerns but held above $62 per barrel of Brent.
