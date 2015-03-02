(Updates with Egypt, Saudi Arabia open)
DUBAI, March 2 Egypt's stock market rebounded on
Monday after bullish comments from government officials and
executives and signs that the planned parliamentary election
will go ahead soon, despite a court ruling that called its
timing into question. Saudi Arabia's bourse was nearly flat.
The main Cairo index climbed 1.4 percent, largely
because of investment bank EFG Hermes, which surged
5.6 percent.
Chief executive Karim Awad said on Sunday that EFG Hermes
was studying investments in renewable energy and hoped to start
a leasing business in its home country within months. He also
said the firm wanted to expand its operations, which include
brokerage, asset management and advisory services, in the Gulf
region.
Meanwhile, Egypt's Investment Minister Ashraf Salman said on
Monday that the country expected to attract $8 billion of
foreign direct investment in the current fiscal year through
June, up from $4 billion last year.
He also said authorities had started to devalue the pound
gradually in order to protect central bank reserves while
helping foreigners to repatriate profits.
Egypt's market had been weak in the previous few sessions
amid uncertainty about the fate of the parliamentary election
scheduled to start this month. On Sunday, a court ruled that
part of the election law was unconstitutional.
However, the main election committee then said it was
working on a new timetable for the vote and President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi directed his government to amend the law within
one month, suggesting the election will not be delayed long.
Saudi Arabia's market, on the other hand, lacked
clear direction and was nearly flat as oil edged down towards
$62 per barrel. Saudi Basic Industries, the Gulf's
biggest petrochemicals company, slipped 0.5 percent.
Al Rajhi Bank fell 0.8 percent as its shares no
longer carried a dividend. Trading focused on property stocks
Dar Al Arkan and Jabal Omar, which rose 2.4
and 1.7 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)