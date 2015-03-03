DUBAI, March 3 Oil's overnight drop, mixed
economic data and a lack of positive corporate news may leave
most Gulf markets soft on Tuesday, while Egypt's Pioneers
Holding may rise after defeating Lactalis in a bidding war for
Arab Dairy.
Brent crude tumbled 5 percent, its most in a month,
late on Monday as speculation of a nuclear deal that could lift
Iran's sanctions and boost its oil exports brought worries about
high supply back to the market.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday
that a deal on Iran's nuclear programme could be concluded this
week if the United States and other Western countries had
sufficient political will and were agreeable to removing
sanctions.
Brent rose above $60 per barrel again on Tuesday morning but
was far from recouping all of Monday's losses.
In the Gulf, corporate news flow has been thin with most
fourth-quarter results already posted. Kuwait Food Co
(Americana) reported a 28 percent drop in fourth-quarter net
profit on Monday and proposed a flat annual dividend.
Stocks across the region are now going ex-dividend as
companies complete their payouts, which usually drags share
prices down. On Tuesday, among ex-dividend stocks are Dubai
lender Mashreq and Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan.
In Egypt, investment firm Pioneers Holding may
rise after it won the race to buy Egypt's Arab Dairy
for 255 million Egyptian pounds ($33.4 million), beating a rival
offer from a subsidiary of European giant Lactalis.
Economic data for the Middle East is mixed. Business
activity growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private
sector slowed to a five-month low in February but remained
strong and above the average for 2014, according to the HSBC PMI
survey.
Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector accelerated
to a four-month high in February as lavish handouts to citizens
by the new king buoyed the economy despite the plunge in oil
prices.
But in Egypt, non-oil private sector contracted in February
at the sharpest pace since September 2013, with output, new
orders and employment all falling while input costs rose because
of a weaker Egyptian pound.
On global markets, Asian equities have edged higher on
Tuesday, bolstered by another record day on Wall Street.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)