DUBAI, March 4 Gulf equity markets, with the
exception of Saudi Arabia, may remain soft on Wednesday in the
absence of strong catalysts, while the kingdom's bourse may keep
attracting money as it prepares to open up to direct foreign
investment.
Dubai's index has underperformed the region this
week amid low liquidity and concerns about builder Arabtec's
$40 billion housing project in Egypt, which has
stalled again.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that
Arabtec's chairman would meet officials of Egypt's housing
ministry on Wednesday to renegotiate the terms of the plan,
after the two sides disagreed on an accord which they had
previously reached.
The Dubai benchmark closed at 3,758 points on Tuesday, below
the 3,800-point level which had acted as technical support
throughout February. Its late January low was 3,628 points.
However, logistics firm Aramex may rise after its
board proposed a cash dividend of 0.14 dirham per share for
2014, up from 0.115 dirham it paid a year earlier.
Also, Emaar Properties, the emirate's biggest
listed real estate developer, may attact buyers ahead of its
afternoon board meeting, which will discuss 2014 dividends.
In Qatar, investors may continue dumping ex-dividend
stocks and switching to those with upcoming payouts such as Doha
Bank and United Development.
One market that has shrugged off recent negative news is
Saudi Arabia, which has become fund managers' favourite ahead of
regulatory changes that will allow foreign funds to directly buy
local stocks later this year.
The main Saudi index is approaching its February
peak of 9,544 points and any break may pave the way for more
gains. Strong purchasing manager index (PMI) data on Tuesday
confirmed the hit to the Saudi economy from cheaper oil has not
been as bad as pessimists had predicted.
On global markets, Asian shares have eased on Wednesday as
investors greow cautious before upcoming central bank meetings
and U.S. jobs data, while India's central bank surprised with
its second inter-meeting rate cut this year.
