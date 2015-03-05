(Updates with Egypt open)
DUBAI, March 5 A new investment law and positive
earnings in the real estate sector boosted Egypt's stock market
in early trade on Thursday.
Egypt's index rose 1.2 percent after the Cairo
cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-awaited draft law on
investment aimed at making deals less vulnerable to legal
disputes or changes in government, and reducing stifling
bureaucracy.
The government is seeking to address foreign business
concerns before an investment conference in Sharm el-Sheikh set
for mid-March, when Egypt hopes to secure domestic and foreign
investment of up to $12 billion.
Most stocks were positive on Thursday and property firms led
gains as SODIC, Egypt's third-largest listed
developer, said it made a net profit of 154.3 million Egyptian
pounds ($20.2 million) in 2014 after a loss of 477.1 million
pounds the previous year.
SODIC rose 1.6 percent, Talaat Moustafa Group
jumped 2.1 percent and Medinet Nasr Housing climbed
1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)