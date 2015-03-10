DUBAI, March 10 Gulf stock markets may remain
sluggish and mostly trendless on Tuesday in the absence of fresh
catalysts and as Brent oil trades below $59 per barrel.
Brent crude gave up most of its early gains and
steadied near $58.50 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by data
showing annual consumer inflation in top energy consumer China
recovered last month while a firmer dollar kept a lid on prices.
Most Gulf markets have traded sideways since oil's rebound
halted last month in the $60 area, although Saudi Arabia has
continued to rise as it prepares to open up to direct foreign
investment.
In Dubai, real estate firm Union Properties may
rise after it proposed on Tuesday a 3 percent, or 0.03 dirham
per share, cash dividend and a 5 percent bonus share issue for
2014. It would be the company's first cash dividend since 2002,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Union Properties last issued
bonus shares for 2013, a 5 percent issue.
Meanwhile, heavyweight Dubai Islamic Bank may fall
as it goes ex-dividend, along with Dubai Insurance Company
, Qatar's United Development and Saudi
Arabia's Alinma Bank.
Saudi Arabia's main index, which rose 0.5 percent to
9,623 points on Monday, faces major technical resistance on its
200-day average, now at 9,663 points.
On global markets, Asian shares slipped on Tuesday morning
as emerging market assets came under mounting pressure from risk
aversion.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)