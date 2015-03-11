(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, March 11 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Wednesday, lacking positive catalysts, and telecommunications firm Ooredoo dragged down Qatar after posting a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit.

Brent crude closed nearly 4 percent down on Tuesday because of a rallying U.S. dollar and ahead of an update on U.S. crude inventories. It edged up 0.7 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday after data showed the inventories fell for the first time in two months, but still traded below $57 per barrel.

Emerging market stocks edged down 0.3 percent to a fresh three-month low as the possibility of higher U.S. yields siphoned away funds from riskier assets.

Qatar's index fell 0.7 percent as Ooredoo tumbled 4.2 percent after it reported an 89 percent slump in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, widely missing estimates because of foreign exchange losses in Indonesia and higher costs in its Myanmar and Algerian businesses.

Ooredoo made a net profit of 55 million riyals ($15.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, well below the views of two analysts polled by Reuters, who had forecast 602.4 million riyals and 607.8 million riyals.

Qatar Gas Transport Co tumbled 6.3 percent as it went ex-dividend and was another major drag on the market.

Dubai's index fell 0.8 percent and Union Properties was among the most traded stocks as it slid 1.9 percent, after surging 5.9 percent in the previous session when it announced its first cash dividend since 2002.

Orascom Construction dropped 2.5 percent on NASDAQ Dubai ahead of its first day of trading in Cairo.

Oman edged down 0.4 percent as local banks extended losses after three lenders cut their cash dividends on the central bank's advice. National Bank of Oman and Bank Muscat, down 2.9 and 0.7 percent, were the main drags.

Both have yet to pay 2014 dividends but have not announced any changes to the proposed amounts so far.

Abu Dhabi, up 0.9 percent, was the only gaining market in the region thanks to big lenders such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which rose 1.8 percent on the last day its shares carry the 2014 dividend. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)