DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in Dubai and Abu
Dhabi may come under pressure on Thursday as some of the largest
listed banks in the United Arab Emirates go ex-dividend, while
Saudi Arabia is set to test a major technical barrier.
Shares in Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank by
assets, no longer carry the 0.35 dirham dividend for 2014. Its
smaller competitor Commercial Bank of Dubai has also
gone past the registration date for a 0.20 dirham payout. Both
stocks have limited liquidity and their movements can be choppy.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the fourth-largest
lender by assets in the UAE, will trade without a 0.40 dirham
dividend attached and United Arab Bank has lost a 0.08
dirham payout.
Trading activity on the UAE markets has been subdued for the
last few weeks as investors are cautious about opening new
positions, partly because of volatile oil prices.
Saudi Arabia's main index edged up 0.5 percent on
Wednesday and closed exactly on its 200-day average of 9,662
points, a strong technical resistance level.
However, King Salman's decision to relieve Shuwaish
al-Duwaihi of his post as minister of housing may support
property-related stocks in the kingdom.
Although the king has yet to name a full-time replacement
for him and the policy implications are unclear, the move may
signal a fresh push to speed up the state's housing construction
programme. The government has earmarked tens of billions of
dollars for the scheme but it has progressed slowly, partly
because of red tape and difficulty obtaining land.
On global markets, a surprise interest rate cut by South
Korea's central bank on Thursday helped lift Asian stocks from
seven-week lows, while Brent oil climbed back to $58 per
barrel as as speculators covered their positions ahead of the
April contract's expiry.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)