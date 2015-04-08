BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
DUBAI, April 8 Gulf stock markets may continue a gradual rebound on Wednesday because of firm oil prices, while Moody's decision to upgrade Egypt's debt rating could fuel a further recovery in that market.
Brent crude has risen sharply in the past two days and although it has pulled back slightly on Wednesday morning, it is still above $58 a barrel, about $1 above its levels when Gulf stock markets were open on Tuesday.
This may be enough to support further bargain-hunting in beaten-down Gulf markets. The Saudi stock index climbed 2.1 percent to 8,802 points on Tuesday as daily turnover more than doubled, a positive short-term technical sign.
The index rose further from chart support at the March low of 8,497 points, which was tested and held on Sunday, and may now be at least a short-term bottom for the market.
Dubai's index rose 1.8 percent on Tuesday in the heaviest trade since mid-January, also a sign that some investors were returning to the market - though the gains were mostly on the back of low-priced speculative shares such as Gulf Finance House.
The Moody's upgrade of Egypt to B3 with a stable outlook, citing an improving economy and economic reforms, was not a surprise - the international bond market had already factored it in - but it may add to improving investor sentiment in Cairo.
The Egyptian stock index, which sank on Monday to 15 percent below February's multi-year peak, rebounded 2.5 percent to 8,716 points on Tuesday. Even a 38.2 percent retracement of the drop from the March high - the minimum which might be expected in a rebound - would bring the index to around 8,760 points. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.