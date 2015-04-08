(Updates with Saudi, Egyptian markets open)
DUBAI, April 8 Saudi Arabia's stock market
continued rebounding early on Wednesday because of firmer oil
prices, but an upgrade of Egypt's debt by rating agency Moody's
failed to boost that bourse.
Brent crude has risen sharply in the past two days
and although it has pulled back slightly on Wednesday morning,
it is still above $58 a barrel, about $1 above its levels when
Gulf stock markets were open on Tuesday.
The Saudi stock index climbed 0.6 percent in the
opening minutes of trade. Real estate stocks, which began
recovering this week from a sell-off caused by a plan to tax
undeveloped land, rose further; Dar Al Arkan, the most
heavily traded stock, added 0.9 percent.
There were also signs of broad buying-back of petrochemical
firms beaten down by weak oil prices. Saudi Basic Industries
, the biggest petrochemical prodcuer, gained 2.2
percent, while PetroRabigh climbed 1.5 percent.
Jarir Marketing, Saudi Arabia's second-largest
retailer by market value, rose 2.6 percent after posting a 22.7
percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 247 million riyals
($65.9 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on
average a profit of 231 million riyals.
In Egypt, however, heavy profit-taking resumed after the
index rebounded 2.5 percent on Tuesday. It fell back
1.4 percent early on Wednesday with Orascom Telecom,
the most heavily traded stock, down 1.9 percent.
Moody's upgraded Egypt to B3 with a stable outlook, citing
an improving economy and economic reforms, but this was not a
surprise - the international bond market had already factored it
in.
The prospect of sharply increased new share supply as the
Egyptian market recovers may be weighing on prices. Three local
energy-related firms with combined capital of more than 8.5
billion Egyptian pounds ($1.11 billion) intend to list on the
exchange, the bourse said on Tuesday. It attracted six new
companies in the first quarter, representing combined capital of
around 4 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)