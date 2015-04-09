DUBAI, April 9 Gulf stock markets may pull back
on Thursday after a sharp fall in oil prices, although a couple
of strong bank earning announcements may sustain confidence in
that sector.
Brent crude plunged 6 percent on Wednesday because
of a shock jump in U.S. crude inventories and news of record
Saudi output. It rebounded about 1 percent to $56.17 a barrel in
Asia on Thursday morning.
Gulf bourses had risen in the past few days because of
firmer oil prices, with buyers returning to petrochemicals such
as Saudi Basic Industries, so the latest downturn in
oil could prompt profit-taking.
However, two bank earnings announcements in the Gulf could
partially dispel concern that growth in the sector is slowing
because of regulatory initiatives and delays in some public
projects, and could slow further if low oil prices start to
tighten banking system liquidity.
Qatar National Bank, the largest lender in the
Gulf Arab region, reported a 10.1 percent increase in
first-quarter net profit to 2.7 billion riyals ($741.7 million);
analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast 2.63 billion
riyals.
QNB reported an 8.9 percent increase in its lending. Bank
credit growth in Qatar slowed to an annual 5.1 percent in
February, its lowest rate since at least 2007, but QNB's
earnings suggested at least some big listed banks are able to
outperform that trend.
Also, Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 22.7 percent
rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.05 billion riyals ($279.9
million), beating analysts' average forecast of 867.6 million
riyals.
Saudi shipper Bahri may also attract interest
after saying it agreed with South Korea's S-Oil Corp
to ship crude oil cargoes from the third quarter. It expects to
book revenues of at least 250 million riyals annually from the
deal.
Apart from oil, the global market environment is positive,
with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.5 percent at its highest level since
September 2014.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)