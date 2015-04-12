(Updates with Saudi Arabia open)
DUBAI, April 12 Saudi Arabia's bourse rose
broadly in early trade on Sunday on the back of stronger oil and
positive earnings reports and expectations.
The kingdom's main stock index climbed 0.9 percent
and petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries was
the main support, jumping 2.9 percent.
Brent crude rose 2.3 percent on Friday and posted a
5.3 percent weekly gain on lowered expectations that an
agreement on Iran's nuclear programme would result in a rapid
return of more Iranian oil to the market.
National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's biggest
lender, jumped 2.0 percent after several other Gulf lenders such
as Banque Saudi Fransi and Qatar National Bank
reported stong growth in first-quarter earnings.
Shipper Bahri, which soared 9.8 percent in the
previous session after more than doubling its first-quarter
profit, extended gains and surged 4.4 percent.
Najran Cement and Al Jouf Cement rose
3.0 and 1.1 percent respectively after a report by regional news
website Argaam.com showed they had led growth in first-quarter
sales among local cement makers.
