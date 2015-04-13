DUBAI, April 13 Dubai's bourse may rise further
on Monday after rallying on strong volumes in the last few
sessions and wiping out its year-to-date loss.
The emirate's index gained 1.4 percent to 3,805
points on Sunday, outperforming an otherwise sluggish Gulf and
bringing its gain this year to 0.8 percent.
The benchmark closed just above its 100-day average, now at
3,797 points, for the first time since last October - a positive
technical sign. It faces resistance at its February high of
3,985 points.
"Trading volumes are getting better again which is a
positive sign and hints (at) accumulation," NBAD Securities said
in a note.
Among individual stocks, builder Drake and Scull
may gain after announcing a fresh 334 million dirham ($91
million) contract award.
Elsewhere in the region, Saudi Arabia's PetroRabigh
may start trading again after the kingdom's regulator
suspended the stock on Sunday, citing failure to disclose
essential information.
Petrorabigh said on Monday it would ask shareholders to
approve raising its capital via a rights issue worth about 7.04
billion riyals ($1.88 billion). It has yet to decide the offer
price and number of shares in the rights issue, so it is unclear
how investors will react to the news.
Another Saudi Arabian firm, Jouf Agricultural Co,
may rise after it posted a 66.1 percent increase in
first-quarter profit on stronger sales and lower costs.
But petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries,
the biggest listed company in the country, may fall and weigh on
the index as it goes ex-dividend.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)