DUBAI, April 15 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia,
Dubai and Oman may rise on Wednesday after a series of mostly
positive first-quarter earnings reports, while stronger oil may
support investor sentiment in the Gulf.
Brent crude rose 1 percent in Asian trade on
Wednesday after signs of a dip in U.S. production, although
gains were capped by Chinese quarterly economic growth slowing
to a six-year low.
Saudi Arabia's biggest lender, National Commercial Bank
(NCB), posted a 2.8 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit on Tuesday to 2.61 billion riyals ($696 million). This
was above SICO Bahrain's quarterly profit forecast of 2.15
billion riyals.
Smaller lender Bank Al Jazira posted a 42.8
percent jump in first-quarter profit, well ahead of the estimate
of Albilad Capital, which had predicted a 13 percent increase.
Saudi Cement reported a 5.9 percent increase in
first-quarter net to 303 million riyals against analysts'
average estimate of 292.2 million riyals.
However Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), the kingdom's
biggest listed company, may remain under pressure after its
subsidiary Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) said on
Tuesday its first-quarter net profit tumbled 30 percent from a
year ago.
SAFCO made 590 million riyals ($157.3 million) in the
quarter, while six analysts polled by Reuters had on average
forecast a profit of 725.2 million riyals.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Deyaar Development became
the first Dubai real estate company to post earnings and
reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, well
ahead of SICO Bahrain's forecast.
The news may help Dubai continue its rally after the
emirate's index rose to a six-week closing high of
3,825 points, closing above its 100-day average for only the
second time since last October; the first time was on Sunday.
Omani companies have also reported mostly positive results,
with Bank Muscat, Bank Dhofar and Oman
Cement beating estimates.
But Omantel may come under pressure after saying
the sultanate's regulator had fined it 5 million rials ($13.0
million), a decision the company will appeal.
On global markets, Asian equities have stumbled on Wednesday
as relief that China had matched its own growth target was
soured by poor readings on consumer demand and industrial
activity.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)