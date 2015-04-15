(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 15 Dubai's bourse rose in early
trade on Wednesday after a positive first-quarter report from
one of its real estate companies, while Omantel dragged
down Oman's market after being fined by the regulator.
The Dubai index climbed 0.5 percent and Deyaar
Development rose 1.5 percent. The firm became the
first Dubai real estate company to post earnings this season and
reported a 6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, well
ahead of SICO Bahrain's forecast.
Other property-related stocks also rose: developer DAMAC
jumped 2.4 percent, Emaar Properties
climbed 1.7 percent and builder Arabtec gained 1.5
percent.
Abu Dhabi developer Aldar Properties, up 1.5
percent, was the main support for that emirate's index,
which edged up 0.3 percent.
Qatar slipped 0.1 percent largely because of
petrochemicals-to-metals conglomerate Industries Qatar (IQ)
, which fell 0.6 percent. Petrochemicals firms in
neighbouring Saudi Arabia have so far reported poor
first-quarter results, which may have affected investors'
expectations for IQ's earnings.
Oman's index slipped 0.2 percent as Omantel
fell 1.2 percent after saying the sultanate's regulator had
fined it 5 million rials ($13.0 million), a decision the company
would appeal. It did not say why it was fined.
But Bank Dhofar added 1.1 percent after posting a
15.3 percent increase in first-quarter profit. The lender made
11.78 million rials in the quarter, while EFG Hermes and Gulf
Baader Capital Markets had forecast 11.16 million rials and
10.85 million rials respectively.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)