(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, April 16 Saudi Arabia's bourse rose
further in early trade on Thursday after oil prices rallied on
Wednesday and corporate earnings were mostly positive, while
Egypt's stock market pulled back again.
Brent crude hit 2015 highs above $63 per barrel on
Thursday after a rally of more than 5 percent in the previous
session, and analysts said more price rises were likely despite
market oversupply. The price had pulled back slightly to $62.50
by 0850 GMT.
The main Saudi stock index climbed 0.8 percent to
9,239 points as petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries
, which is poised to benefit from oil's rebound, jumped
2.1 percent.
The benchmark jumped 2.2 percent on Wednesday to 9,164
points, a three-week closing high; it triggered a minor double
bottom formed by the March and April lows and pointing up to
around 9,700 points in coming days or weeks.
Saudi Hollandi Bank rose 3.1 percent after posting
a 29.3 percent jump in first-quarter net profit late on
Wednesday. It made 538.9 million riyals ($143.7 million)
compared with analysts' average forecast of 472.9 million
riyals.
Fuel retailer Aldrees Petroleum added 1.1 percent
after it reported a 37.7 percent increase in first-quarter
profit.
But Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co fell 2.1 percent
after it swung to a first-quarter loss, blaming it on plant
shutdowns and lower product prices. The news did not appear to
affect other stocks in the sector, though.
Meanwhile, Egypt's bourse edged down 0.5 percent as
most stocks continued to decline.
Brokerage Prime Holding on Thursday published a note on the
new taxes on capital gains and dividends detailed in bylaws
approved by the government on April 7. It said the issue "was
ambiguous and puzzling to many, including industry
professionals".
Prime said that while lower income and corporate taxes would
offset the impact of new levies on Egyptian investors, "the
decision is to negatively affect the inflows of foreign
investors in the Egyptian stock market as other competitive
regional markets do not apply this type of taxes."
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)