DUBAI, April 20 Strong oil may support Gulf
stock markets on Monday, although some of the latest earnings
reports have been weak, especially in Qatar, and Saudi Arabia
may be vulnerable to profit-taking after surging in the previous
session.
Brent oil rose 1 percent to just above $64 a barrel
in Asian trade on Monday, extending last week's gains as a drop
in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for crude pointed to lower
supply later in the year, while China's latest monetary stimulus
measure also underpinned the market.
Saudi Arabia's index rose 4.0 percent on Sunday, its
biggest gain this year, to 9,620 points on news that the market
regulator will allow foreigners to buy local stocks directly
from June 15. The index stood above the 200-day average, now at
9,572 points.
It has not stayed above the average on a sustained basis
since last November; a clean break above it would be longer-term
bullish technically, but more profit-taking in its vicinity
would not be surprising.
Saudi Arabia's largest food products firm, Savola Group
, posted an 11.2 percent jump in first-quarter earnings
on Sunday, exceeding its own forecast, but this was due to a
special factor.
The firm made 470.5 million riyals ($128.2 million) in the
quarter, or 214.3 million riyals without gains from the sale of
a subsidiary, against its previous forecast of 178 million
riyals. But Savola said profit in the second quarter would be
429 million riyals, down from 513.3 million riyals in the same
period last year.
Brokerage EFG Hermes cut its estimate of the stock's fair
value by about 14 percent on Sunday to 88.50 riyals but
maintained a "buy" recommendation. Savola last closed at 77.07
riyals.
Saudi Telecom (STC), the Gulf's biggest
telecommunications operator by market value, reported a 4.7
percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating analysts'
estimates. It earned 2.50 billion riyals; analysts polled by
Reuters had on average forecast 2.32 billion riyals.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi-listed Union National Bank
posted a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit,
beating analysts' forecasts. It made 610.8 million dirhams
($166.3 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast
an average profit of 547.4 million dirhams.
But earnings in Qatar were less impressive. Petrochemicals
giant Industries Qatar reported a first-quarter profit of 951
million riyals ($261.2 million), down 40 percent year-on-year
and below the estimate of analysts, who had forecast 1.11
billion riyals.
Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) may also disappoint
investors after its first-quarter profit rose 7.7 percent to
222.4 million riyals. QNB Financial Services had expected the
company to make 233.5 million riyals.
On global markets, the wide MSCI Asia-Pacific index
edged down on Monday, but China and Japan rose
after China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)