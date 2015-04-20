(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 20 Gulf stock markets were mixed in early trade on Monday as stronger oil supported investor sentiment in much of the region but poor first-quarter earnings dragged down Qatar.

Brent oil rose 1.2 percent to just above $64 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday, extending last week's gains as a drop in the number of U.S. rigs drilling for crude pointed to lower supply later in the year, while China's latest monetary stimulus measure also underpinned the market.

The Doha stock index edged down 0.4 percent largely because of petrochemicals and metals company Industries Qatar , which fell 3.4 percent, having posted a 40 percent drop in first-quarter net profit.

The firm reported a profit of 951 million riyals ($261.2 million) for the three months to March 31, while analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 1.11 billion riyals.

Qatar Gas Transport (Nakilat) fell 0.8 percent after its first-quarter profit rose 7.7 percent to 222.4 million riyals. QNB Financial Services had expected the company to make 233.5 million riyals.

Dubai's index edged up 0.5 percent with most stocks positive. Property developer DAMAC continued to dominate trading, climbing 1.0 percent to 2.99 dirhams but staying well below its all-time intra-day high of 3.11 dirhams hit on Sunday. The firm's board will discuss first-quarter results and dividends on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi inched up 0.1 percent and Union National Bank climbed 1.7 percent after it reported a 20 percent rise in first-quarter net profit. The lender made 610.8 million dirhams ($166.3 million), while analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average of 547.4 million dirhams.

Kuwait slipped 0.2 percent while Oman's bourse gained just as much. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)