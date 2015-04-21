(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 21 Most Gulf stock markets rose in
early trade on Tuesday, with new real estate projects boosting
bourses in the United Arab Emirates and banks supporting Qatar
after strong first-quarter earnings.
Dubai's index jumped 2.0 percent as developer Union
Properties surged 10.7 percent. Gulf Business magazine
reported on Monday that the firm had set up a joint venture with
Saudi Arabia's Naif Al Rajhi Investments to develop real estate
projects in the kingdom.
Also, Emirates247.com news website on Tuesday quoted a Union
Properties manager as saying the firm would start construction
of a 430 million dirham ($117 million) project in Dubai this
month.
Another property firm, DAMAC, jumped 2.7 percent
ahead of a board meeting later in the day which will discuss
first-quarter results and dividend policy.
Dubai-listed shares in Bahrain's Gulf Finance House
surged 11.7 percent as they resumed trading after a capital
reduction which may open the way for future dividend payments.
GFH's Kuwait-listed shares surged 8.0 percent. The
firm said on Sunday that it would maintain a listing in Kuwait,
along with those in Dubai and Bahrain, but would delist from
London.
Meanwhile, courier Aramex fell 1.1 percent after
reporting a 10 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, in line
with analysts' forecasts and its own guidance. The stock had
surged 5.5 percent to a fresh nine-year high of 3.64 dirhams in
the previous session.
Abu Dhabi's index edged up 0.4 percent and developer
Aldar Properties was one of the main supports, adding
1.8 percent. The firm announced the launch of three new
developments in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Qatar's benchmark added 0.1 percent, buoyed by Masraf
Al Rayan, the country's second-largest bank by market
value, which added 1.4 percent after posting an 18 percent
increase in first-quarter net profit and beating analysts'
expectations.
Net profit for the three months to March 31 was 511 million
riyals ($140.4 million) compared to analysts' average forecast
of 484.4 million riyals in a Reuters poll.
Another Qatari lender, Doha Bank, rose 1.1 percent
after reporting a 5.2 percent increase in first-quarter profit,
while analysts had expected a decline. It made 420.2 million
riyals, well above the average estimate of 377.3 million riyals.
Kuwait's index slipped 0.3 percent after Finance
Minister Anas al-Saleh said on Monday that the cabinet was
studying proposals to introduce the same tax rates for local and
foreign companies.
This suggested last month's resignation of the commerce
minister, who first revealed the plan, had not derailed it -
though it remains unclear whether the cabinet can really push
through any politically sensitive step to tax local firms.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
