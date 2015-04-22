(Updates with markets open)

DUBAI, April 22 Most Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia and its allies in the region decided to end a campaign of air strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels. Also, corporate news flow was mostly positive.

The Yemen fighting was never a major concern for financial markets, but it did unsettle some investors in the Gulf and Egypt, and stock markets across the region fell by several percent after the military campaign began. Its completion may help to reverse those losses.

Dubai's index climbed 0.7 percent to 4,152 points as most stocks gained. Property developer DAMAC rose 1.0 percent after saying it would pay at least 25 percent of its capital in cash dividends in 2015 and same ratio in 2016.

The company, which only offered a 10 percent bonus share issue for 2014, also reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter net profit. But that was because its bottom line had benefited a year ago from big one-off gain from an associate.

Another real estate firm, Union Properties, surged 4.1 percent to 1.51 dirhams, a five-month high. The stock has attracted increasing volumes after breaking this week through technical resistance at 1.34-1.35 dirhams, its peaks in late December and January.

Dubai Parks and Resorts added 1.1 percent after announcing a deal with Britain's Merlin Entertainment to build a water park at its Dubai theme park, which is now under construction.

Dubai's benchmark is approaching major resistance on its 200-day average, now at 4,261 points. It has not traded above that level on a sustained basis since last October.

Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.7 percent and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was the main support, climbing 1.6 percent. The lender posted a 31 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday to 1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3 million), while analysts had expected just 1.08 billion dirhams.

Qatar's bourse edged up 0.5 percent as Qatar Electricity and Water Co (QEWC), the country's monopoly utility, jumped 2.1 percent.

The firm reported a 15.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 346 million riyals ($95.06 million). Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast QEWC would make a profit of 303.8 million and 308.8 million riyals.

Markets in Kuwait and Oman climbed 0.1 and 0.2 percent respectively.